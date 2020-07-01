Maine reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with no additional deaths, as the state enters the third stage of its re-opening plan.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has had 3,294 COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths. Also, 2,671 people have recovered, an increase of 25 since Tuesday. Active cases increased from 502 on Tuesday to 518 on Wednesday.

Maine is also deepening its partnership with Idexx laboratories starting this month, which will improve the state’s capability to test, track and isolate cases of COVID-19, which could slow the transmission rate.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

Gov. Janet Mills’ re-opening plan authorizes more businesses, including movie theaters, performing arts venues, bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, and spas or skin-care establishments to resume operations Wednesday. The businesses will have to follow checklists of health and safety guidelines, including capacity limits for some businesses and use of personal protective equipment.

Maine has yet to experience the large spikes in new cases being seen in southern and western states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. But Shah has said the Maine CDC is closely tracking and taking into consideration case trends elsewhere as it makes recommendations on lifting or reimposing restrictions, including on the current testing or quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors.

This story will be updated.

