Students in Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama, have been attending parties despite testing positive for the coronavirus, a city official said.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said at a Tuesday briefing for city council members that several parties were held in the city and surrounding Tuscaloosa County in recent weeks where “students or kids” would show up despite knowing that they had tested positive. Local officials “thought that was kind of a rumor” before investigating further, Smith said.

“Not only did the doctor’s offices help confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” he said.

Smith didn’t specify whether any of the students attended the University of Alabama, which is by far the largest school in Tuscaloosa. The city is also home to Stillman College and Shelton State Community College, which have significantly smaller enrollments.

As infection rates across Alabama continue to take a turn for the worse, the number of confirmed cases in Tuscaloosa County has risen to 1,964. At least 573 of those were detected in the past two weeks, the Tuscaloosa News reported. In light of the recent rise, the city voted Tuesday to make masks mandatory.

Although classes have yet to resume and campuses largely remain closed, college towns are already seeing significant numbers of new cases among students who chose to stick around for the summer. Last week, the University of South Carolina said that off-campus gatherings in neighborhoods near its Columbia campus had prompted a surge of new infections. Outbreaks have also stemmed from bars frequented by Michigan State University and Louisiana State University students, and new cases have been linked to fraternity parties at the University of Mississippi.

North Korean defections hit record low during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically reduced the number of people defecting from North Korea, according to figures released by South Korean authorities.

Only 12 defectors arrived in South Korea between April and June, compared with 320 during the same period last year, officials said Wednesday. That number represents the lowest quarterly tally since 2003, when the South Korean government began keeping track. Typically, more than 1,000 North Koreans defect each year.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with Pyongyang, said border closures in neighboring countries had made leaving North Korea extremely difficult and were probably responsible for the sudden drop. But “a more professional analysis is needed” to determine whether other factors contributed to the decline, said agency spokesman Yoh Sang-key, according to Reuters.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free since the start of the pandemic, which experts find hard to believe. Although its isolation from the rest of the world potentially offered benefits, particularly when China and South Korea emerged as hot spots early on, independent news outlets have reported that a number of deaths within the country are believed to be a result of the virus.

Tokyo Disneyland reopens

TOKYO — Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea reopened after being closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of visitors applauding as they were let in Wednesday.

The two parks have new guidelines, including limiting the number of entrants in three shifts to maintain social distancing.

No handshakes, hugging or photos taken with Mickey Mouse and other characters are allowed.

Though characters greet guests from afar, their signature parades and shows have been suspended to avoid crowds.

Entrants are asked to get their temperatures checked at the gate, sanitize their hands and wear masks while in the park.

Tokyo has detected more than 50 cases for five consecutive days, and on Wednesday confirmed an additional 60. Japan on Tuesday had 132 new cases nationwide for a total of 18,723 with 974 deaths.

Melbourne locks down for a month

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian state leader has welcomed “some sense of stability” in numbers of new coronavirus cases detected daily in the nation’s second largest city as more than 300,000 residents prepare to be locked down for a month.

There were 73 confirmed cases in Melbourne in 24-hours to Wednesday, up from 64 reported on Tuesday but less than 75 on Monday.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says “it is pleasing that there is some sense of stability to these numbers. There is the beginning of some consistency here.”

He said a “significant concentration” of the new cases were in the 36 hot spot suburbs that will be locked down from Wednesday night until July 29 in a bid to halt the spread.

Some of the infections were spread from staff who had supervised travelers who had been held in hotel quarantine for two weeks on arrival from overseas.

Andrews says a judge would be appointed to investigate “unacceptable infection control breaches in hotel quarantine.”

He says international flights would not be allowed to land in Melbourne for two weeks because of those breaches.

Thailand opens schools, massage parlours

BANGKOK — Thailand has further eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing the reopening of schools and high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs and massage parlors that had been shut since mid-March.

It also is allowing in foreign visitors on a controlled basis, limiting entry to those with existing family or work ties, students, technical experts, investors and specially invited VIPs. Scheduled passenger flights to Thailand were suspended in early April.

The number of foreign visitors allowed into the country each day is limited to 200, and they are supposed to travel on repatriation flights bringing Thai citizens home. All returnees, foreign and Thai, will be subject to varying degrees of quarantine.

All confirmed coronavirus cases for the past five weeks have been repatriated Thais rather than cases of local transmission, giving the government confidence to lift restrictions. However, it has extended through July a state of emergency, which critics charge is used to suppress political dissent.

Reopened establishments still have to maintain social distancing rules. A contact tracing app already used at shopping malls is also mandated for the reopened entertainment venues, including “soapy” massage parlors, which are often illegal fronts for sexual services.

40% of new infections in South Korea traced to places of worship

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as “high risk” venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a virus meeting on Wednesday that more than 40% of the country’s newly confirmed infections over the previous three days have been traced back to places of worship.

He pleaded people to refrain from religious gatherings and criticized churches and other facilities for failing to implement proper preventive measures, such as requiring followers to wear masks and sit apart during services.

“If religious facilities continue to be an environment for infections by failing to implement anti-virus measures, it will be inevitable for the government to designate (them) as high-risk facilities and enforce strong restrictions,” Chung said.

High-risk facilities are advised to close or otherwise must enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees and visitors to wear masks. They are also required to register visitors with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.

Beijing’s recent outbreak slows

BEIJING — China has reported just three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, all in the capital Beijing where an outbreak last month appears to have run its course amid intense testing and case tracing.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the toll at 4,634 among 83,534 cases of COVID-19 recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The National Health Commission said 421 people are in treatment with another 108 under monitoring for being possible cases or having tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

Beijing has begun discharging those infected in the recent outbreak tied to the Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwestern suburbs.

With 328 cases reported since June 11, Beijing has reinstated some prevention measures, suspended classes for schoolchildren and carried out 8.3 million virus tests among the city’s more than 20 million residents.

