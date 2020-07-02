Having served the city of Westbrook for nearly two decades, I have come to know many dedicated public servants. Suzanne Salisbury is one of them, beginning her service with our Fire & Rescue Department nearly three decades ago. Since that time, she has served the School Committee leading many new initiatives, including food insecurity efforts and recently as Finance Committee chairman, helping to develop a budget resulting in no tax increase while maintaining critical services. Along with being a mother and downtown business owner, I believe she has the experience and is equipped to represent us in Augusta as an experienced and effective leader that will do her homework, listen and have a common sense approach.

Sue is collaborative and knows how to get things done. I encourage everyone to join me and many others in supporting Suzanne Salisbury for District 35 of the Maine House of Representatives on Election Day July 14.

Mayor Michael Foley

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: