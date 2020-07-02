Spiller leads DDW

Phil Spiller Jr. on June 18 became president of the board of Discover Downtown Westbrook.

“Our mission is now more important than ever during these challenging times, and I look forward to working alongside my exceptional fellow board members and the Westbrook community to continue our momentum into the future,” Spiller said.

The downtown revitalization group formed in 2014 under the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street America program. Its mission is to create a positive downtown environment by recruiting and retaining businesses, drawing people downtown by hosting and promoting events, and making downtown Westbrook a walkable, livable, thriving destination.

Spiller, most recently the board’s vice president, succeeds Deborah Shangraw, who termed out as president. Shangraw, who was elected the board’s first president in 2016, will serve another multi-year board term.

“We are lucky to retain Deb on our board for another few years,” Spiller said. “Her incredible passion, volunteerism,

and dedication to Westbrook’s future have been essential in launching our downtown program.”

Other board changes include Heather Chandler as vice president; Dori Lam, secretary; and Tabitha Swanson, treasurer. Rhonda Forrester was elected to her first board term.

Spiller also serves as a Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commissioner, volunteers on the Westbrook Together Days planning committee and has spearheaded numerous community enhancement projects.

For more information, contact [email protected]

Silver Award earned

Autumn Wellington has earned the Girl Scouts’ Silver Award for the sensory boards she created to help students with special needs, stress and anxiety orders.

Autumn is a cadet in Troop 2019 and graduated from the eighth grade this year.

She worked with her school guidance counselor, principal and teachers to develop the boards and determine what should go on them and where, according to the Girl Scouts. The boards include stress balls, note cards to write positive messages and fidget spinners to help relieve anxiety and stress.

She created four boards for the middle school and two for Woodfords Family Services, said her mother, Bernice Wellington.

Autumn recently received letters of recognition from Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

