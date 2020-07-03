I am so disappointed in the vote by the Portland board of education to remove the police/security officers from Portland and Deering high schools. Instantaneous decisions like this are very dangerous.
Have they done their homework? The police are under fire because they are not trained properly in today’s world and because, like any large company, there are bad apples.
Clean house for sure because I believe Black, brown, yellow and white lives do matter! Do not make decisions based on emotions but base decisions on facts. Social workers cannot or should not be security for schools.
Jacquie Delano
Portland
