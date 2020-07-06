BATH — A $17 million road paving project in the Bath area will result in ramp closures and possible traffic tie-ups in the coming week.
The Maine Department of Transportation is slated to perform the paving work on Route 1 in Bath and Brunswick. It’s part of ongoing work that begins at the Cook’s Corner interchange and extends east more than five miles to the Bath Viaduct, the department said.
The department said the work also involves the Sagadahoc Bridge that carries Route 1 over the Kennebec River. The work will include overnight ramp closures designed to make the work safer and allow for faster completion, the department said.
