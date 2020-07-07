The executive director of a nonprofit emergency shelter for people struggling with substance abuse has been hired as Portland’s next director of public health.

Bob Fowler has been the executive director at Milestone Recovery for the past six years. The agency provides shelter and other addiction recovery services.

Before that, he worked at Sweetser and Community Counseling Center and operated his own private mental health and consulting practice.

“Bob is a skilled and respected leader in our community,” Kristen Dow, director of the Portland’s Health & Human Services Department said in a written announcement Tuesday. “I’m excited to have him on board to lead our public health efforts in Portland.”

The public health department is now focused on COVID-19, but also continues to work on chronic disease and substance use prevention, family health, health equity and research, and infectious disease prevention and treatment, the city said.

Fowler has a master’s degree in public policy and management from the University of Southern Maine, a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Albany and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.

Bridget Rauscher and Alex Hughes have been serving as co-interim directors of the public health division since the previous director left.

Fowler will begin in his new role on August 17, 2020 and earn $104,072 annually.

