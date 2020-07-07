“Farm Discovery Kids is a safe alternative to our canceled Farm Camp program. It is a micro-program, with sessions running 3-days per week for 2.5 hours each day,” states a news release from Wolfe’s Neck Center. “Kids ages 6-15 will have the opportunity to dive into a new focus each day, highlighting the many outdoor learning spaces of Wolfe’s Neck Center. One day the focus will be on livestock, and participants will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of our animals. Another day will focus on gardening and vegetable production; participants will get their hands dirty as they turn compost, weed garden beds, and learn what it takes to grow food. The third day will focus on the local ecosystems found at Wolfe’s Neck; participants might spend time exploring tidepools along the coast or hiking through the forest in search of salamanders.”

Weekly sessions runes Tuesday through Thursday until Aug. 20. Morning sessions are for ages 6-8 and run 9- 11:30 a.m. Afternoon sessions are for ages 9-15, running 1-3:30 p.m. Cost per session is $150, with a $50 deposit required upon registration.