The Portland & Yarmouth Street Railway’s four-bay carhouse in Freeport, with unidentified trolley cars. This photograph was taken in 1937, many years after the company was reorganized under the charter of the Portland & Brunswick Street Railway on Dec. 21, 1911.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

