With ranked-choice voting, this election cycle is the best opportunity yet to replace Susan Collins; the majority who wants someone else to represent them will have their voice collated and ranked, not split. No more infighting between Democrats, independents and Greens over who is the “spoiler.” We can all vote with our hearts.
My heart is with Betsy Sweet. She’s got the guts and the experience necessary to be our senator, and has a track record of being there for the people of Maine. Her platform is brave and forward-thinking, advocating for policies good for Mainers and the world.
She’s a truth-teller, never controlled by big money or moderated by party bosses. She isn’t playing by the old “dirty politics” playbook. She’s a real person who we can trust to listen to and represent us.
Join me in ranking Betsy first on your Democratic U.S. Senate primary ballot this Tuesday.
Austin Smith
Cumberland
