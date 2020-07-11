Sara Gideon, candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. is passionate about Mainers. She removed the proverbial “dividing aisle” in the State House, encouraging Maine’s elected representatives to listen to each other.

Sara co-sponsored legislation preventing insurance companies from excluding people with pre-existing conditions, helping to protect over 230,000 Mainers.

Her bipartisan bill Leveraging Investments in Families for Tomorrow (LIFT) expands educational opportunities, increasing Mainers’ financial well-being.

Sara led efforts to pass bills raising staffing levels for needed public health nursing programs.

Seniors depend on Social Security and Medicare, resources they and employers funded. Sara will protect those receiving benefits now and those receiving them in the future.

Sara builds bridges for all people, no matter their color, pay grade, sexual orientation, faith or political party. Bills passed under her leadership benefit Mainers. As our U.S .senator, her bipartisanship will benefit Americans everywhere. Vote for Sara Gideon, a vote for Maine and America.

June and Roy Smoot

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: