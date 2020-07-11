Missing from your July 3 article about second-quarter funds raised by Sen. Susan Collins and Sara Gideon, candidate for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, was that 95 percent of Gideon’s $9 million consisted of donations of $200 or less. In contrast, billionaires powered at least a third of Collins’ $3 million haul, Bloomberg Government recently reported.

The billionaire class is very pleased with Susan Collins’ vote on the 2017 tax cut scam bill that rewarded them handsomely and did little for the economy or most Mainers. We would be naive to think those billionaires just gave to the campaign out of the goodness of their hearts and expect nothing in return.

Collins claims that “dark money” is distorting her record. No – she squandered her legacy by choosing money and her party over her constituents.

Twenty-four years in the Senate is long enough, especially for someone who asserted when she first ran for the Senate that she would only serve two terms.

Jennifer Jones

Falmouth

