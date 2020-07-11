The current pandemic has shown us that we must make the security of our health care a top priority this November. The only way to do that is by voting for leaders who will fight for our access.

For U.S. Senate, that leader is Sara Gideon, candidate for the Democratic nomination. Sara has a record of writing and passing legislation that protects Mainers’ access to health care.

During her time in the State House, Sara has worked to codify protections for people with pre-existing conditions into state law and to protect and strengthen women’s access to reproductive health care, and has led the effort to pass the Patients First Health Care package, capping insulin co-pays and protecting Mainers from surprise medical billing.

I know Sara will work tirelessly to make sure everyone has access to health care without having to worry about going bankrupt. She will fight for all of us.

Victoria Foley

Biddeford

