A Westbrook pizza and sandwich shop announced Friday that it has temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution” after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

In posts on the eatery’s website and Facebook page, Corsetti’s management said one staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. In subsequent exchanges with others on Facebook, the shop said the unnamed employee worked Tuesday but was sent home early after starting to feel ill.

Corsetti’s management team contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday after the employee’s test came back positive.

“Although it is not a state requirement, we have decided (to) close until it is safe for both staff and customers to return,” reads the original Facebook post. “Above all, we value the health of our community. During this closure, we will be thoroughly disinfecting and staff members who may have had exposure will be tested. We are grateful for the support of our customers and appreciate your understanding during these very unusual and uncertain times.”

Corsetti’s is among several restaurants or other businesses in Greater Portland that have closed temporarily after staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the well-known Portland restaurants Eventide Oyster Co. and The Honey Paw temporarily closed after an employee tested positive. The two restaurants, which abut one another and are owned by the same restaurant group, recently reopened after cleaning and testing of all employees who worked during the previous two-week period.

Restaurants throughout Maine are allowed to offer takeout, outdoor and dine-in service, although many establishments have been forced to limit their indoor capacity in order to comply with state health and safety mandates.

As of Saturday, there have been 3,520 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths in the state, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

