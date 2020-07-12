Twice during his senior year at Bonny Eagle High, Zach Maturo had to put on a suit and tie and attend a formal function as a finalist for a statewide award. Then he watched quietly and respectfully as someone else won football’s Fitzpatrick Trophy and the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

OTHER FINALISTS These seniors were the other finalists for 2020 Varsity Maine Male Athlete of the Year: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat: A two-time Varsity Maine Cross Country Runner of the Year who will attend Notre Dame, he also swept the mile and 2-mile at the Class A indoor state meet. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough: The Varsity Maine Athlete of the Year for indoor track after winning the Class A 200- and 400-meters, Flaker was one of three finalists for football’s Fitzpatrick Trophy. He’s going to George Mason on a track scholarship. Bilal Hersi, Lewiston: The Varsity Maine Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade Maine player of the year, Hersi has a full scholarship to play at Siena College. Max Murray, Kennebunk: Murray was a Varsity Maine All-State selection in both soccer and basketball, and is headed to the University of Vermont to play soccer.

He didn’t outwardly sulk, or vent on social media. But he did want to win.

“That’s what I was going for, shooting to win both,” Maturo said this summer after committing to play basketball at the University of Maine-Farmington and graduating from Bonny Eagle with a 3.5 GPA. “At the start of football season, I was talking to my football coach about it. They said they were going to put me in the position to do that, and they did.”

Maturo is our choice as the 2019-20 Varsity Maine Male Athlete of the Year, a recognition of his excellence in two marquee team sports. He earned a reputation as an intense competitor with explosive athleticism who could take over a game.

“I like to promote my players and hype up my guys, but if you look at what he’s done on the football field and the basketball court, I don’t think there’s any question who the best male athlete is in state,” said Bonny Eagle basketball coach John Trull, who is also an assistant coach for the football team. “He’s a great kid, great athlete, great competitor.”

Maturo rushed for more than 1,200 yards, scored 25 touchdowns, starred as a cornerback, returned kicks and punts and also punted. He was the top dog on a driven team that wrestled the Class A title away from Thornton Academy, and he was named the Varsity Maine Football Player of the Year. But the Fitzpatrick Trophy went to Justin Bryant, the star fullback/linebacker for Class B champ Marshwood, ahead of Maturo and Scarborough’s Jarett Flaker.

“It was cool. They recognized the three best players in the state. So congrats to Bryant,” Maturo said that day.

As good as Maturo is as a football player, he is, in his own words, “a basketball kid.” A two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound guard averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line and 37 percent from behind the 3-point arc. He was known for his ability to create shots off the dribble and finish at the rim with a variety of shots.

But after leading Bonny Eagle to a surprise Class AA South championship as a junior, Maturo and the Scots took a step back this season, going 12-8 and losing to Thornton in the regional semifinals. That probably hurt his case in the Mr. Maine Basketball voting. Hampden Academy’s Bryce Lausier, who led his team to a Class A title, was chosen over Maturo and Greely’s Logan Bagshaw.

Now Maturo’s focus is on being the best he can be in college. He said he’s excited for the opportunity to team with former Portland High star Terion Moss in the Beavers’ backcourt for UMF’s new coach, Sam Leal.

“They were recruiting me throughout the year and I looked into it and visited; and knowing I have a good chance to play a lot next year with Terion and it was cheap, it was a good fit,” Maturo said.

This summer, Maturo is honing his game on outdoor courts, going against current and former college players. He proudly noted that on a recent June day, he and Moss teamed up and their team never lost.

“Yeah, I’m pretty competitive there,” Maturo said. “Honestly, it’s more competitive than some of the high school games. And there’s not really fouls there, so it gets really chippy. So it’s fun.”

