Central Maine Power says that about 400 customers lost power because of Saturday’s rare tornado, which touched down in rural Oxford and Cumberland counties and snapped and uprooted trees over a 5-mile path.

The power has been restored.

Maine’s first confirmed tornado in more than three years developed near or over Barker Pond in Hiram just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday The tornado then traveled northeast as it crossed Browns Pond before dissipating over Peabody Pond near the town of Sebago.

No injuries or deaths were caused by the storm. The twister did uproot or snap numerous trees, tore a metal roof off of a building and was caught on video in several locations, according to a statement issued Saturday night by the National Weather Service in Gray.

Waterspout on Barker Pond in Sebago. It then caused tree damage on land. Residents on the pond are without power.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the weather service said it has received similar reports of downed trees caused by the tornado since issuing its report on Saturday. The type of damage, while not severe, continued to support the conclusion that a tornado with wind speeds up to 80 mph had taken place. The tornado was rated an EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, representing twisters with maximum wind speed between 65 and 85 mph. The fiercest tornadoes are considered EF5, with maximum speeds greater than 200 mph.

The sheriff’s departments in Oxford and Cumberland counties reported that they did not receive any calls for assistance because of the tornado.

