WESTBROOK — Now reopened with limited hours, Walker Memorial Library is asking patrons for cooperation in maintaining social distance and abiding by other safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

From 10-11 a.m. Monday through Friday, the library will be open only for patrons with a higher risk for serious illness. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all other patrons.

Patrons are asked to stay 6 feet apart, wear face coverings and limit visits to 30 minutes. Patrons are also asked to visit alone, bring minimal items with them and leave food and drinks behind.

Books should be returned solely through the outdoor drop box. Returned will be quarantined for 72 hours before being put back into circulation.

Computer use, study rooms, photocopying, faxing and children’s interactive areas are not yet available. Local history materials are available upon request.

Curbside pickup of items put on hold will continue to be available.

