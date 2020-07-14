SOUTH PORTLAND – On July 10, 2020, Rebecca V. Morong passed away after a brief illness at Gosnell Hospice Center, Scarborough, Maine. She was born in Rockland, Maine, on September 3, 1942, to Gertrude Noyes Morong and Benjamin Morong. Later the family moved to Thompson Street in South Portland where she grew up and graduated high school class of 1961. Her senior goal in life was to someday “own a solid gold Volkswagen”. She graduated from SMVTI in 1976. During her adult years, she worked in many positions: clerking at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, advocate at Portland Human Resource Department, scheduling repairs at Yankee Ford, South Portland, and on her own doing house cleaning and home sitting. Becky always had a very strong sense of her own opinion of things and never shied away from voicing and making them known. As a small child, her spirited need to explore finally forced her mother to tether her to a nearby post so she could get her gardening done and not have Becky wander off and get into trouble. Being part of a large extended family, it was important for Becky to keep in touch and make sure she knew how everyone was doing. She spent many years taking care of her mother’s needs after her father passed away. Following her mother’s death in 2011, Becky moved from Thompson Street to the Betsy Ross House in South Portland.She shared her mother’s love of nature, birds and fishing and enjoyed spending time at her parent’s summer camp in Greenville, Maine. Becky was an avid reader and enthusiastic Boston Bruins fan; heaven help anyone trying to disturb her when she had a game on! She had several cats through the years, and she loved each of them greatly. Three were fostered from the HART Shelter for Cats. This center allowed her to have some much-needed cat attention and she wanted others to know what an outstanding foundation this is for cat lovers.Rebecca was predeceased by her parents and her only sibling, Barbara L. Morong Drisko. She is survived by brother-in-law, William “Squeeky” Drisko of South Portland, niece Kimberley O’Brion of Vasselboro, Maine, nephew, Kevin Drisko of Westbrook and many great and great-great nieces and nephews who love and will miss her.Burial will be at Seaview Cemetery, Camden, Maine with a small graveside memorial for family and friends on a later date. If you are interested in attending, please contact the family at [email protected] and we will reach out to you when plans are in place. The family would especially like to thank Jeff and the staff at the ICU of Maine Medical Portland as well as the staff at Gosnell Hospice for the compassionate care shown over the past week, it is deeply appreciated. Becky and the family would also like to thank her neighbor Alan for his kindness and friendship.Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the HART of Maine Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats http://www.hartofme.org.

