BRUNSWICK — The Democratic nominee to represent Brunswick in the Maine State House was undecided Tuesday night, as the ballots will be sent to Augusta where ranked choice voting will determine whether Brunswick Town Councilor Kathy Wilson or resident Poppy Arford will earn the nomination.

According to the unofficial results, Arford received 894 votes, or about 41% and Wilson received 655, or 30%. Corey Perreault received 609, representing 28%, and was eliminated from the race.

With ranked-choice voting, voters choose their candidates in order of preference. The votes are tabulated in rounds, according to the Maine Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions, and the lowest-ranked candidates are eliminated in each round until there are two candidates left. The winner is determined by whoever gets the majority of the votes, with more than 50% in the final round.

The second choice selection for those who voted for Perreault will be tabulated in Augusta and assigned to either Arford or Wilson, at which point the winner will be decided.

Perreault said on Facebook Tuesday night that while the votes didn’t go her way, whoever represented the Democrats in November will “do an amazing job.”

Republican Carole Graves and Green Independent Fred Horch ran uncontested and will represent their respective parties in the November election.

The candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by Mattie Daughtry, who is leaving after two terms to fill Sen. Brownie Carson’s shoes in the Maine State Senate representing District 24.

