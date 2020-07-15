BRUNSWICK — Brunswick voters approved a roughly $42 million school budget on Tuesday by a vote of 5,096 in favor and 1,077 against.

The budget is largely driven by the first $1.4 million payment of the new $20.3 million Kate Furbish Elementary School, which, if Brunswick students go back to school in the fall, will open in a few short months.

The payment, coupled with the county tax, will increase taxes in Brunswick 3.3%, despite otherwise flat school and municipal budgets.

This will increase the tax rate, currently $19.72 per $1,000 of valuation, to $20.40 — meaning the tax bill for a $200,000 home will increase by about $136, to $4,080.

Other drivers include an increase in staffing, supplies, equipment and contracted services for English for speakers of other languages, special education services, and the cost of the new pre-kindergarten program. The state will reimburse the district for the per-K program within the year.

To help offset the costs of the school and keep the tax impact low in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials made nearly $1 million in cuts to the school department budget, primarily through the elimination of the freshman academy, facilities projects and a locally funded bus.

