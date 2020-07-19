A car that caught fire Sunday evening in Portland forced police to shut down Congress Street for about an hour, according to Police.
Lt. Dan Hondo said the police department received a call around 7:53 p.m. alerting authorities that a car which was stopped near Longfellow Square, the intersection of State and Congress streets, was on fire.
No one was injured, Hondo said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Hondo said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Katie Zefran lives in an apartment at Longfellow Square. When someone told her the car was on fire, she started taking photographs of the four-door, silver sedan from her apartment window.
Some bystanders said they heard an explosion, but Zefran said it was the tires on the vehicle “popping” as a result of the intense heat the fire generated.
The Portland Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Republican leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens
-
Local & State
Cumberland boy discovers unusual blue frog living in his backyard
-
Business
Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ’embarrassed’
-
Nation & World
Across U.S., local leaders ‘on brink’ of new virus restrictions
-
Local & State
Car bursts into flames in Portland’s Longfellow Square
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.