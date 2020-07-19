PORTLAND – Esther Marie Haynes, born in Fletcher, N.C. on Aug. 5, 1924, died on July 14, 2020 at Portland Center for Assisted Living. She was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Florence M.J. Robinson. In 1944, she came to reside in Portland on Munjoy Hill where in 1945, she met and married the late Jesse Lee Haynes.

From their union, she is survived by six children, daughters Stella Dalrymple (Phillip) of Portland and Helen Travis (Larry) of Shelby Township, Mich., sons W. Curtis Haynes, Frederick Haynes (Marcia), Richard Haynes, and Cosmos “Ronald” Haynes (Jane), all of Portland; and a sister, Ruth (Alton) McIlwain-Brooks of New London, Conn.; She was predeceased by a son, Edward H.L. Blanton. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Esther was a homemaker. She was known for her sharp wit, keen sense of humor, and having a soft spot for cats. She lived in North School Apartments in Portland for over 20 years and later at St. Joseph’s Residence. She enjoyed Elderworks and was a long-time member of Green Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where she was a former choir member. She loved her family, her friends from her many walks of life, and most of all her Lord.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff for their prayers and tender, loving care.

Visiting hours will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. You are invited to share with the family on Facebook Live by going to A.T. Hutchins Facebook page.

To share memories of Esther or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Green Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church

46 Sheridan St.

Portland, ME 04101

