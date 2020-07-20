In response to Bill Nemitz’s July 1 column, “Collins stumbles over another promise made – and broken”:
As a lifelong Mainer, I’m no stranger to Susan Collins proving time and time again that she’s not on our side. She’s taken massive donations from pharmaceutical companies, the insurance industry and from Bath Iron Works’ competitors.
And when folks like myself told her we would raise money for her opponent in the next election if she voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she still chose to put her support behind him. Her vote betrayed Maine – just like her vote for President Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and her votes allowing him to pack the courts.
Mainers like myself have helped raise $4 million through small-dollar donations to ensure that the Democratic primary winner has the support they need. It’s clear Susan Collins has lost touch with Maine, and we must hold her accountable and vote her out.
Elek Pew
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Local election workers deserve our thanks
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Navy captain punished for protecting crew’s health
-
Do This
Things to Do: Drive-thru performances, a pig roast and more
-
Do This
Take a day for an island getaway
-
Local & State
Developer facing lawsuit, embezzlement accusations files for bankruptcy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.