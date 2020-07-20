Samuel James Live Streams
8 p.m. on Samuel James Facebook page
For five consecutive nights Portland roots musicians will be on a virtual “tour,” and he’ll be teaming up with fellow roots musicians from all over the country for song trading and story sharing performances.
Here’s the schedule:
8 p.m. July 22 with Del Rey (Washington)
8 p.m. July 23 with Justin Golden (Virginia)
8 p.m. July 24 with Jake Blount (Rhode Island)
8 p.m. July 25 with Sara Ghebremichael (California)
8 p.m. July 26 with Selwyn Birchwood (Florida)
