Samuel James Live Streams

8 p.m. on Samuel James Facebook page

For five consecutive nights Portland roots musicians will be on a virtual “tour,” and he’ll be teaming up with fellow roots musicians from all over the country for song trading and story sharing performances.

Here’s the schedule:

8 p.m. July 22 with Del Rey (Washington)

8 p.m. July 23 with Justin Golden (Virginia)

8 p.m. July 24 with Jake Blount (Rhode Island)

8 p.m. July 25 with Sara Ghebremichael (California)

8 p.m. July 26 with Selwyn Birchwood (Florida)

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: