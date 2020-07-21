AUGUSTA — Dale Crafts proved the big winner in last week’s Republican congressional primary in Maine’s hardscrabble 2nd District.

In the second round of a ranked-choice voting election, which officials counted Tuesday, Crafts got 58% compared to second-place finisher Adrienne Bennett’s 42%.

The second round of tabulation was needed because Crafts fell short of a majority in a three-way race that also included Eric Brakey, a former state senator from Auburn, who finished last on Election Day. In round one, Crafts had 46%, Bennett 32% and Brakey 22%.

Brakey’s votes were redistributed so that the second place picks of anyone who voted for him were added to the tallies for Bennett and Crafts.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said his office began assembling the ballots, and images of ballots from tabulators in bigger towns, last week. It completed the job on Monday, he said.

“Everything is ready to go,” Julie Flynn, who heads the Elections Division, said shortly before a computer began to figure out the final results using all the data compiled in recent days.

Crafts, a businessman and former state representative, will face U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a first-term Democrat from Lewiston, in the Nov. 3 general election. There are no other contenders in the race, setting up a rare one-on-one challenge in the sprawling district.

Golden’s seat is considered among the nation’s most vulnerable because President Donald Trump did so well there in 2016. The president is on the ballot again this year, facing Democrat Joe Biden.

