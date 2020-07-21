MANCHESTER — A tough scoring day at the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship didn’t apply to Ruby Haylock.
Tied for second coming in, Haylock took sole possession of the Women’s Am lead at Augusta Country Club, shooting an even-par 73 to go into the final round in first place at 3 over.
Haylock shot 1 under on the front, and eagled the par-5 11th en route to a 1-over back.
She holds a 2-shot advantage over Bailey Plourde, who entered with a three-shot lead but struggled on Tuesday. She birdied three holes but bogeyed seven, and finished with a 5-over 78. Rachel Smith is third at 10 over.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Federal presence in Oregon gives protests new momentum
-
Business
Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways, poll shows
-
Local & State
Reputed former mob ‘enforcer’ from Maine sentenced to 3 years for violent robbery in Massachusetts
-
Nation & World
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor backs sheriff’s concerns about virus safety during convention
-
Nation & World
Europe heaves sigh of relief as EU strikes deal on coronavirus recovery