We’re not big breakfast eaters at home, but until the three-month shutdown, we tried to go out for breakfast once every two weeks or so. Over the years, we had narrowed it down to two favorite places, but no restaurant was ever going to be in the money on our rotational morning trade.

The Arundel Diner at the corner of Campground Road and Route 1 in Arundel was just a small place, but it always felt like a trip back in time.

Jill, our waitress, always remembered our “the regular,” but would bounce it off us to see if there were any changes that morning. It was a traditional country menu. We liked the basics — eggs, hash browns, toast, and occasionally their really outstanding blueberry muffins or a small side of baked beans.

There was always a real mix of diners — retirees like us, dealers from the outdoors antiques market catty-corner across the road, and biker couples working their way over to Bentley’s for a day of York County riding. You’d catch snatches of conversation of the construction workers putting away protein before a hard day’s work.

There was always generational chit-chat, as relatives — once here, then for the winter elsewhere in the South or Southwest, and now back, caught up with the relatives who stayed home for the winter. Tables were always being pushed together to handle the communal ebb and flow of friends and neighbors. The restaurant’s background sound was always a harmony of Maine voices and hearty laughter.

The Arundel Diner served oversized meals, but at prices that hadn’t yet made it to the 21st century. When our nephew and his family visited us, we took them out one morning for breakfast. His two young girls, ages 6 and 8, had their sleepy eyes pop wide open when their pancakes, hanging over the rim of a large dinner plate, were delivered. They said it was the first time they ever had to eat a pancake out from the middle.

The Arundel Diner did not reopen this June.

A “For Lease” sign hangs in the window. I’m sure that if and when things improve, another dreamer will make a go of it, but it won’t be the same.

Three Sisters

Three miles away, Three Sisters Family Restaurant was located on Route 1 in Biddeford, a minute after you crossed over from the Arundel line. We don’t know the history of the building, but its rustic interior had the old-time feel of a tourist road house from the pre-Maine Turnpike days.

We always made a point, even during the off-season, of getting there around 8 a.m., especially on a Saturday or Sunday. Later on, despite a full parking lot, folks would patiently stand in line for a table.

Even after the annual early April marathon drive back to Maine, the following morning, we’d head for Three Sisters. As always, my wife’s decaf tea and a side of honey were on the table before she could take off her scarf and jacket.

They knew we never needed menus and the only variation in our ordering omelets was, “two or three eggs, today?”

I don’t know where they found those heroic hens who could lay such huge eggs. The omelets were so fluffy and light, we were afraid that they’d float up off our plates and out the door. The omelets always satisfied the prehistoric craving for eggs that is a part of our DNA. The hash browns were always perfectly crispy on top and the bread, including rye, was always home baked, making for really fresh toast.

No matter what day of the week, there were always three or four tables pushed together for a large group — some members of the local Knights of Columbus and a cross section of the old and new of Biddeford. Ranging in numbers from eight to 12, there were men with the names of their businesses on their shirts, long-time married couples, and two couples, recent central African immigrants.

It was a table full of daily catching up, kidding, and laughing, all in a blend of Biddeford French, accented English, and African-accented French, all sewn together into a tapestry.

It was the old and new of Maine starting out each day together.

Despite Three Sisters being a busy place, there was always time to chat about aches and pains, relatives, car problems, the weather, or a new puppy (complete with pictures) in the household.

During the shutdown of Maine restaurants, we’d watch for some word of a possible re-opening date on their large roadside sign. Its website continued to list their pre-COVID-19 open hours.

Weeks after the re-opening of indoors dining, a simple message, “permanently closed,” appeared on the website. We’re not the only ones who’ll mourn Three Sisters. Its Facebook page listed 277 reviews with a 4.5 on a 5-point scale.

Both the Arundel Diner and Three Sisters are gone. They’ll both be remembered for their traditional Maine breakfasts, leaving money in your pocket for the rest of the day, and their blend of locals and folks from away. We were fortunate to have two such restaurants in our community.

Others with new dreams may step in now, but both will be remembered. Their passing is another fraying in the beautiful quilt that symbolizes our Maine lives.

Tom Murphy is a former history teacher and state representative. He is a Kennebunk Landing resident and can be reached at [email protected]

