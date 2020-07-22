Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Tues. 7/28 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 7/28 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Fri. 7/24 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Tues. 7/28 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 7/28 6:30 p.m. City Council
