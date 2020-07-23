The city of Saco has temporarily closed its community center and summer camps after a staff member was identified as a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
The decision to close the facility and shut down the camps for the week came after the Saco Parks and Recreation Department was notified Thursday morning about the staff member’s status. The community center and camps will be closed until July 27 while city officials wait for official lab results and while extra cleaning is done in the building, the city said in a press release.
City officials say all summer camps will be closed for the rest of the week “out of an abundance of caution.” Parents whose children attended camp this week are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19.
The city plans to reassess the situation over the weekend and will update families if the reopening date changes. Families will be issued credits for the day the camps are closed.
