A group of people camping outside Portland City Hall to protest the city’s housing crisis has issued a list of sweeping demands and plans to stay there at least into the weekend.

Organizers planned to hold a press conference Friday evening as they begin their third night of sleeping on the plaza. The encampment has been growing since Wednesday, as more people have pitched tents and delivered supplies to support the cause.

“The action is not associated with any particular group or organization, and is led primarily by young people who have experienced homelessness, and other community members in solidarity,” the organizers said Thursday in a media advisory. “Protesters have called for a change in tone in the public conversation about the housing crisis. Many have spoken on destigmatizing homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.”

Their goals are to draw attention to the struggles faced by people who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. They have already asked the city to designate a spot “where the rules against camping will not apply, so that anyone who is unable to access overnight shelter services can still have a safe space at night.” They also want a daytime warming shelter established by winter; one or more overdose prevention sites and additional needle exchange services; and greater support for “organizations providing food to the homeless.”

Their expanded list of demands on Friday includes defunding the police and reallocating money for essential services, like mental health care. They have also asked the city to decriminalize camping out by unsheltered people, establish overdose prevention sites, make plans for permanent affordable housing led by impacted people and extend an eviction freeze.

“By recognizing our shared humanity, we are reminded that we are all in this together and compassion becomes the driving force,” the organizers said. “When we lift from the bottom, everyone rises. We do not want anyone to feel invisible. Instead we hope to see suffering end, and everyone rise.”

Their demands come just days before a Portland City Council workshop on issues related to homelessness, people staying in Deering Oaks Park and the ongoing protest at City Hall. That discussion will be held Monday at the end of a virtual meeting that will start at 5:30 p.m.

The city issued a news release Friday afternoon saying 10 different projects have been approved or are under review by the city that will add nearly 900 units of housing, including some housing units that will be affordable to middle income workers.

“Progress toward our council and community goal to create more affordable housing opportunities in Portland remains front and center,” Mayor Kate Snyder said in the news release.

In addition to the city’s commitment to provide emergency shelter and social services, Portland’s government is focused on advancing permanent housing opportunities, the release said. At least some of the projects are being supported by City Council housing incentives and funds from the city housing trust fund, which collects fees from developers to build affordable housing.

During the pandemic, the city also is operating three shelters and housing about 200 people in hotels. Earlier this month, the nonprofit Preble Street closed its Bayside site operations and started serving to-go meals around the city as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

The city told Preble Street to stop distributing meals at Deering Oaks this week when passersby began to complaint about people gathering there. Preble Street is still delivering food at other locations, and the city has said they are working with the organization toward an agreement for meal distribution.

A city spokeswoman said she had no new information Friday about either the protest at City Hall or those conversations with Preble Street.

