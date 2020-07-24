A fire badly damaged a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Portland on Friday morning, displacing three residents.
Firefighters responded to a call at a single-family home at 152 Massachusetts Ave. around 11:20 a.m.
No one was inside, and firefighters worked to put out the fire, the city said.
Fire investigators were working on Friday afternoon to determine the origin and cause of the flames.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital, but has since been treated and released, the city said.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England said it was assisting three people with temporary shelter, food and other essentials.
