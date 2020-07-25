BRIDGTON – Mark S. Bradbury, 58, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning July 18, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House. He was born on April 22, 1962, in Portland, Maine, to Robert Bradbury and Patricia Stanley Bilodeau.

Mark attended Westbrook schools and excelled in sports, He worked many years for SP Rankin Garage Builders.

Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching L.A. Rams football, German mauldashen and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by is mother, Patricia Bilodeau; life partner of 39 years, Belinda Davis; brothers, Mike Bilodeau and Billy Bradbury, sister, Mary O’donal; brothers-in-law, Mike Davis and Robert Brown; many nieces and nephews; and mother and father in-law, George and Lydia Davis.

Predeceased by his dad, Robert; stepdad, Ben and sister-in-law, Christa.

No public services due to COVID19, private burial at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham, Maine

Celebration of Mark’s life will be in the fall at a date to be determined.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous