A 76-year-old man who was struck by a car that plowed into baseball field bleachers at Deering Oaks has died, Portland police said Monday.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following the crash early Sunday evening. He later died of his injuries, said Lt. Robert Martin.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jonathan Burt of Lisbon, has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence (drugs), violating condition of release and operating without a license. Police said Burt and his passenger were treated for overdose symptoms following the crash.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when Burt’s car drove into the park and through a set of bleachers behind home plate at the baseball field, then entered a nearby playground area adjacent to the Deering Oaks tennis courts. No children were hurt but some playground equipment was damaged.

Burt was not identified publicly by police until Monday afternoon. He was arrested after the crash, while his passenger was released.

Witnesses described seeing the victim flying through the air after the car slammed into the stands.

“Scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” Michael Thibeault, an eyewitness, wrote in a Facebook post. “Stopped at Deering Oaks today to watch some live baseball. Thirty minutes later I saw a car jump the curb and come screaming into the park. Thankfully, I was able to get out of harm’s way in time.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: