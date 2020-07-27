A 69-year-old Westbrook man, missing since last week, has been found, police said.
Police reported late Monday morning that Stephen Bennett was found alive. They first reported that he was missing last Thursday and at that point, he had been missing for a day or two, said Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg.
Bennett was found in Portland, Goldberg said. Because Bennett was not a victim of a crime and was not suspected of having committed a crime, Goldberg said, police were not releasing any other information, including how they believe he got from Westbrook to Portland and more information on his condition.
In their release last week, Westbrook police said there was concern about Bennett’s mental well-being.
