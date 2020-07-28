The Patten Free Library in Bath reopened to the public on Monday, July 27.

Per new library policy, all staff and patrons over the age of 2 must wear a face covering at all times while in the library building and must use hand sanitizer upon entry. Up to 10 patrons at a time will be welcome to come into the library for 30 minutes of browsing or computer activity. There will also be a self-service photocopier available.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, with curbside service available between 2-4 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no curbside service. Interlibrary loan services have resumed. Virtual services and programming will continue.

The Sagadahoc History & Genealogy Room will be open by appointment only during the library’s operating hours. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Jill Piekut Roy at [email protected] or 207-443-5141 x18.

Maine Street Design Co. is celebrating the reopening of the Patten Free Library with a limited edition Sea Bags tote featuring the library’s likeness. These large totes will include two books

donated by the Patten Free Library and a $5 gift certificate to the library bookstore donated by the Friends of the Patten Free Library. More information can be found at https://www.mainestreetdesign.com/shop-home

Questions about Patten Free Library’s reopening can be addressed to Library Director Lesley Dolinger, at [email protected] or 207-443-5141 x15.

The Patten Free Library serves the communities of Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich.

For more information about programming and services, visit https://www.patten.lib.me.us/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: