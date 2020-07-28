To help Maine State Music Theatre weather the cancelation of its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Gelato Fiasco has created pints celebrating the theater’s past productions.

Pints cost $12, with 50% of sales benefiting Maine State’s $1.5 million Lifeline Fund to ensure the theater will return 2021. Pre-order pints can be picked up curbside Aug. 14–17 at the flagship store at 74 Maine St., Brunswick.

Flavors include; Bee Our Guest – Beauty & The Beast, 2018; I Fall to Reese’s – Always, Patsy Cline, 2017; and Doughing Me, Doughing You – Mamma Mia!, 2016, and more. For full flavor descriptions and details on purchasing the pints visit www.msmt.org/gelato.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: