Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  8/3  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Brunswick

Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.

Mon.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  8/4  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  8/5  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  8/5  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  8/5  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  8/6  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  8/6  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

