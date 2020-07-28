Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 8/3 7 p.m. Zoning Board

Brunswick

Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.

Mon. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/4 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 8/5 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 8/5 6:30 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 8/5 3 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 8/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 8/6 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

