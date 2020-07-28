Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 8/3 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Brunswick
Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.
Mon. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 8/4 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 8/5 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 8/5 6:30 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 8/5 3 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 8/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 8/6 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
