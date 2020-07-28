With training camp soon to open, several members of the New England Patriots have decided to opt out of the 2020 season rather than play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower and running back Brandon Bolden are among them, ESPN reported.

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon also plans to opt out of the 2020 season, the Boston Herald reported. On Monday, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive guard Najee Toran decided to opt out.

Veterans were expected to report to the team’s training site in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday for COVID-19 tests and then to leave the site immediately. Players will be tested again later in the week; those with two negative test results will be able to gain access to team facilities.

Hightower, 30, has played on three Super Bowl champions and in two Pro Bowls since being selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Cannon, 32, also has played on three Super Bowl champions. He was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and started 15 games for the Patriots last season.

Players who opt out of the 2020 season will not receive the full salaries from their contracts. Instead, they will receive a base stipend of $150,000. Players who are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 complications will receive a stipend of $350,000.

The opt-outs represent major changes at the last minute for teams. However, they also free up salary cap space that had previously been allocated to those players’ contracts.

Other notable players across the NFL choosing to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season include defensive lineman Caleb Brantley of Washington, cornerback Maurice Canaday of Dallas, offensive lineman Chance Warmack of Seattle, wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas of Baltimore and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Kansas City.

This story will be updated.

