CAPE ELIZABETH—The Cape Elizabeth Town Council has voted unanimously to relocate the town’s veterans monument to the new village green.

The council made the decision at the recommendation of the planning board. The site is next to Town Hall, where the village green is being built. The new site will also include a new flagpole. The monument’s original site, on Scott Dyer Road next to Pond Cove Elementary School, will become the new site for the town’s annual Memorial Day activities, according to a statement by the town.

Once complete, the land at the new monument site will be deeded to the town and become a town asset.

