Gov. Janet Mills announced an adjustment to Maine’s limit on large gatherings to allow for groups of up to 100 people to gather outdoors effective Aug. 1.
The adjustment to the outdoor gathering limit reflects a growing number of studies that indicate outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development on Wednesday.
The gathering limit for indoor activities remains unchanged at 50 people, as does the requirement for people to wear face masks at all gatherings. In addition no more than five people are allowed per 1,000 square feet in outdoor gatherings.
“Recent scientific evidence gives us a better understanding of the relative safety of outdoor activities, as compared to indoor activities,” said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, in Wednesday’s release. “We continue to welcome opportunities for Maine people and businesses to interact in ways that the science indicates pose less risk. Physical distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene remain vital to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Maine as we take this step.”
