WESTBROOK – George J. Warchol, 83, passed July 23, 2020. George was born in Haverhill, Mass. to John and Mary Warchol. He moved to Portland in 1960 where he married Donna Thurston, moved to North Yarmouth in 1970.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he was acting post master at various locations and was the first technician to maintain self-serve stamp vending machines when they began, he was proud of his many awards for no sick days. During retirement he shuttled cars for Quirk Chevrolet.

George was a selectman and tax assessor for the town of North Yarmouth. George formed the North Yarmouth town band in the early 1980s which marched in local parades and played at town events. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, take drives, working on his model train set, playing the organ, traveling to Key West, Fla. and activities with Circle of Friend organization. He mostly enjoyed being with family and friends joking and laughing.

George is survived by his sons, Scott and his wife Laurie of Buxton, David and his wife Phyllis of Windham; his grandchildren, Nick Warchol and Dominic Kane; his great-grandson, Dominic; and his beloved cats, Zip and Sophie.

Visitation will be July 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be August 1 at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial will follow at South Buxton Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home South Portland.

In accordance with governmental outlines, face masks and social distancing will be required at all visitations and services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to American Heart

Association Inc.

