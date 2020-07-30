SCARBOROUGH—The Scarborough Town Hall returned to regular business hours on July 27.

The town was operating on reduced hours as a cost-saving measure, with municipal employees working reduced weekly hours. Municipal employees have resumed working normal hours, according to a statement from the town. The offices are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The town clerk and revenue offices are open two evenings a month, on the first and third Wednesdays, until 6:30 p.m.

“Thank you for your patience these past few months as we have worked hard to meet your needs on a reduced schedule,” the town’s statement read.

