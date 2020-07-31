BATH — House Speaker and US Senate candidate Sara Gideon received an endorsement from the Maine State Council of Machinists, which represents Bath Iron Works’ largest unions, on Friday.

The council represents Local S6, which has been on strike for six weeks, and Local S7.

Gideon has visited Local S6 union members at the picket line multiple times since the strike began when the union rejected a contract offer from the shipyard. During a rally last Saturday she has supported the union “for every one of the 34 days of this strike, and we will continue to do so until you are able to go back to work with the contract and benefits that you deserve.”

“When you go on strike, making sure that a fair contract and good jobs and strong benefits are available, you’re not doing it for you, you’re doing it looking backwards at the young men and women who have just started at Bath Iron Works and want to make a career here,” she said.

Local S6 and the three other unions at the shipyard endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Gideon’s opponent, during the 2014 election, the first time the union ever threw its weight behind a Republican.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: