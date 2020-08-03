Arlene Johnson 1937 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Arlene Johnson, 83, of the Foreside Road, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Arlettie Cromwell. Arlene is survived by her husband of 37 years Bob Johnson; children Pam Cummings and husband Don Hurst, Carol Blackstone, Judith Butters, Raymond Blackstone, stepchildren Robert Johnson III and wife Tammy, Christopher Johnson, Stephanie Ackley and husband Scott; brother Bill Moore and wife Bea; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per Arlene’s wishes there will not be any services. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357

