Charles C. Staples 1951 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Charles C. Staples, 69 of Main Rd., died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston following a long battle with health related problems and ultimately contracting Covid-19. Charlie was born in Bath on Feb. 27, 1951, a son of Charles M. “Harpo” and Ruth Webber Staples. He was educated in the Bath Schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1971. He entered the U.S. Air Force following graduation and attended Technical School and became a jet engine mechanic. He was a member of the Corliss St. Baptist Church in Bath growing up. On Jan. 22, 1972 he married Patricia Gilman and following his military service they made their home in Phippsburg. He worked for a short time at Bath Iron Works before becoming a School Bus Mechanic for Phippsburg and later Bus Driver there, a job he thoroughly enjoyed and was much loved by the children. He also owned and operated an Electronics Repair Shop for many years. In his retirement years he loved working at the Farmer’s Cupboard Vegetable Stand and being able to spend time there talking with customers and friends that stopped by. Charlie was predeceased by his parents and step mother Iva York. Surviving are his wife of 48 years; a daughter, Brandy Staples of Phippsburg, a son, Wesley J. Staples and his wife Amanda of Lewiston; and three grandchildren, Levi O. Staples, Isabel N. Staples, and Madilyn L. Staples, all of Lewiston; an aunt, Shirley Pouliot of Albany, NY; mother-in-law, Lucrecia Gilman of Phippsburg; sister-in-law, Lisa Keen and her husband Kevin of Tennessee, brothers-in-law, James Gilman of Phippsburg, Alexis Gilman and his wife Michelle of Virginia, and Anthony Gilman and his wife Jenn of Phippsburg; and numerous cousins. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug.6, at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg. Thoughts and memories will be shared by those who wish at the service. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Phippsburg Rescue Service c/o Phippsburg Fireman’s Association P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

