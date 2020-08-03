Devin McCourty came out swinging.

As one of four Patriots’ captains doing video conferences with the media Sunday, McCourty didn’t want to take questions.

The Patriots defensive leader just wanted to vent and express his displeasure over a few items. McCourty revisited many of the social issues plaguing the country. But he also put a bull’s-eye on the NFL.

The league reportedly wants to shorten the deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, perhaps to as early as Wednesday. McCourty thinks shortening the window for players to make the decision is ludicrous, mostly because players won’t be able to make the most informed decision. Many players won’t have stepped in the building, or experienced what the protocols would be like in the locker room and on the field.

“I think it’s an absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt-out period, mainly because they don’t want to continue to see guys opt out,” said McCourty, who indicated Patriot players aren’t allowed in the building until Monday. “I’m sure they’re shocked about how many guys have opted out … I think it is terrible. I think it’s (expletive) that the league has changed that date.”

While highlighting various social issues, McCourty once again zeroed in on the NFL on equality. He would love to see a change in football in terms of African American involvement.

“I think it’s key the NFL wants to get involved in making changes,” said McCourty. “But I think until we see those changes in our game at the head coaching position, at GMs, at ownership, seeing African Americans, men and women, having those fair opportunities to do those same things that we speak about being done in our country, it’s hard for us in the NFL to go out there and speak and try to be very outspoken and be in the forefront without having those things in our league … I just want to make sure we stay locked in on that.”

QB BATTLE SHOULD BE FUN

Outside of members from the receiving corps, Patriot players have yet to get a real feel for Cam Newton, although several are excited.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him,” said James White, “but I know he’s very competitive, a very good football player. I’m excited to have him in the locker room. We have three talented quarterbacks on this football team who’ll go out and compete and help us get wins. I’m excited to work out with all of these guys.”

Center David Andrews also seemed pumped for the competition between Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting year for us, especially with the guys and the talent we have in the room,” said Andrews. “Cam obviously has played a lot of football and had a successful career. I’m just as excited to see what all of our quarterbacks can do. They all bring something different to the table. I think it’s just going to make it a fun year for us.”

PADDED PRACTICES

Teams are only allowed 14 padded practices. How do the players feel about that?

“I don’t make the rules,” said Andrews. “I don’t know if it’s better or worse, we’ll see. The only thing we can do is use all 14 days to the best of our ability. Go out and take advantage of each day. That’s all we got, so we might as well take advantage of it and try to get the most out of those days.”

Andrews said training camp and the preseason wouldn’t be “the end all, be all” for measuring the Patriots success.

“I think something we’ve done around here for awhile, is progressively get better,” said Andrews, “especially up front in the run game. You never go out Week 1 and think it’s your best game. It’s progressively (getting better) each week.”

CHANCES ABOUND

With Matt LaCosse the latest player to opt out, the total is up to eight. Players didn’t necessarily diminish the chances of the Patriots. They merely pumped up the opportunity for others to step up.

“We just have to go out there and make the best of every opportunity we get coming up,” said Andrews. “A lot of guys now are going to have a lot of great opportunities. There’s a lot of younger players that are going to have big opportunities. They just have to take it, and run with it.”

Added White: “Guys just have to step in and fill the voids. Go out and put our best foot forward, no matter what guys are left, and what guys opted out … We’re in a time crunch now.”

