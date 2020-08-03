PORTLAND — Port City Music Hall on Congress Street will permanently close due to loss revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Port City Music Hall, one of Portland’s great live music venues. For the last eight years, we’ve nurtured national and local bands, we’ve hosted countless benefits, and provided a safe, inclusive space for people to gather,” the organization wrote in a July 29 Facebook post. “Great shared experiences are an endangered species right now. Live music venues were the first businesses to close at the start of the pandemic, and we’ll be the last to reopen. Port City Music Hall unfortunately cannot survive this crisis without revenue — and no end in sight.”

Over the years, the venue has hosted concerts by Maggie Rogers, the Mountain Goats, Jim James, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Father John Misty, Margo Price, Rustic Overtones, Lucius, Against Me!, Lane 8, The Mallet Brothers and others.

Port City Music Hall will continue to offer refunds or credit for a show at the State Theatre.

