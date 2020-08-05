A Belmont man died when his vehicle crossed the centerline on Route 3 in Morrill and collided with a loaded dump truck Tuesday morning, Maine State Police said.
Nicholas Day, 34, was driving west on Route 3 when the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m., shutting the road down for eight hours, state police said. Day died at the scene.
Eugene Hyde, 31, of Wilton, was driving the dump truck owned and operated by C.H Stevenson out of Wayne. State police did not say whether Hyde sustained injuries. The investigation continues, but troopers who responded to the accident at 7:48 a.m. said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors.
