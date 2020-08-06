WINDHAM – Elinor McBrady MacCarthy, 85, of Windham, Maine, passed away on August 2, 2020. Elinor was born in South Portland, Maine, to Ruth and John McBrady on July 30, 1935. At the time, her aunt (also named Elinor) was the town clerk for the city of South Portland, and her Uncle, Frank Whitten, was the Chief of Police. Elinor graduated from South Portland High School and later went on to a year of business school. Upon graduation, she worked at General Motors Automotive Credit. On July 19, 1958, she married Edward Dyer MacCarthy, Jr. Elinor loved tending to her rose bushes, swimming, and spending time with her family and friends?whether on walks around the block or long, conversation-filled breakfasts at the kitchen table. She was the best blueberry pie maker and always had time for everyone.

Elinor is survived by her husband, Edward; her children: Edward Dyer MacCarthy III, John MacCarthy, M.D., Amy (MacCarthy) Bearce, Rebecca (MacCarthy) Dolgin, and Melissa (MacCarthy) Sims; ten grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth McBrady.

Due to Covid-19, the graveside ceremony will be limited to immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. The MacCarthy family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the extraordinary care provided by her doctors and nurses at The Gosnell House and a special thanks to Polly. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous