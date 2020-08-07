SCARBOROUGH — With many of its past and usual summer options for member appreciation events shut down or too limiting, Town & Country FCU had to get creative to host a safe, socially-distanced summer member appreciation event. The end result found the credit union partnering with a local drive-in to host a special showing of a classic, family-friendly movie, and a successful appreciation event for members and their families.

The event, which was held at the Saco Drive-In, the largest drive-in in the southern Maine area, on Wednesday, July 29, proved to be a big hit with members, with the 250 vehicle spots available for a special screening of “Despicable Me” filled almost immediately, according to an organization press release.

“In years past, we have hosted summer cookouts, nights at the Double-A baseball park, and other summertime venues,” said Jon Paradise, vice president of Public Relations and Communications for Town & Country FCU. “Unfortunately, none of these options were available but we believe it’s important to thank our members, especially at this time, and provide a safe, fun way to ‘get together’ that adheres to social-distancing. The Drive-In checked all of the boxes for the criteria we were looking for, and our members enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy a safe night out for the whole family. We opened the event with a special 2-minute video welcome from our president and CEO, Dave Libby, that highlighted the challenges for many in our community and thanked members for their support.”

In addition to offering the event for free to members, the credit union handed out custom Town & Country hand sanitizers to all drivers. “It was a giveaway that is current with the times, and reinforced our commitment to safety,” Paradise said. “It also provided an opportunity support a local business which aligns perfectly with our ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative we began at the start of the pandemic. The initiative has provided thousands of dollars in support and contributions to more than 100 local businesses, nearly 50 non-profits and a number of other community organizations.”

Town & Country is Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, according to the press release. It has $450 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit www.tcfcu.com.

